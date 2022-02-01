There have been several claims on social media that say the COVID-19 vaccine causes more heart issues than contracting COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We received this question from Donna:

"I would like to verify whether the COVID-19 booster causes heart problems?"

There have been several claims on social media that say the COVID-19 vaccine causes more heart issues than contracting COVID-19.

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, it is not more common to get Myocarditis from the vaccine than from the COVID-19 virus itself. In fact, doctors tell us it's the other way around. You're far more likely to get Myocarditis if you've been infected with COVID-19.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Cardiologist Dr. Payal Kohli tells us Myocarditis is the most prevalent heart issue they see in patients who have had Covid-19 or received an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

First off, exactly what is Myocarditis?

"A virus that can affect the heart muscle and cause inflammation," Dr. Payal Kohli said.

Both Dr. Kohli and Family Physician Dr. Robinson say they have rarely seen Myocarditis in patients who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We do know that a very small portion of patients, the demographic being generally young men," Dr. Kohli said.

"We have seen this most often in teens young males more, it is something that is rare," he added.

Based on this Dec. 2021 study, pre-COVID, there was an estimated 1 to 10 cases of Myocarditis per 100 thousand people every year.

Vaccine-related Myocarditis has been reported in up to five cases per 100 thousand people. It appears the vaccine may elevate Myocarditis risk slightly. The rate of direct COVID-associated Myocarditis is estimated to be one thousand to 1400 per 100 thousand people. The risk of getting Myocarditis from catching COVID-19 is hundred of times higher than the risk from vaccines.

"Even at the highest risk level, even with the highest risk demographic, the chance of you getting Myocarditis from the booster is far far far less many magnitudes less of you getting Myocarditis from COVID-19," Dr. Kohli said.

A study posted by the New England Journal found that young men have the highest incidence. After receiving the second COVID-19 mRNA dose, those rates were about 10 to 13 cases per 100 thousand.

"The American heart association wholeheartedly endorse giving boosters even with those patients who have pre-existing heart conditions because that risk-benefit really favors giving the booster," Kohli said.

Dr. Kohli and Dr. Robinson tell us if you do feel chest pains, heart palpitations, or shortness of breath, check with your doctor.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

