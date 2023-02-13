What we can VERIFY about the Ohio train derailment

About 50 train cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, spilling toxic chemicals. Here are three facts we can VERIFY.

About 50 train cars, including some carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash in East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday, Feb. 3.

In the days after the derailment, a toxic chemical called vinyl chloride was released from some of the train cars and burned, resulting in a large plume of smoke over the area. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate during what officials called a “controlled release.”

Multiple claims have circulated on social media in the days since the train derailment.

Some people, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), claimed in viral posts that reporters were arrested in the days following the derailment.

Others have tweeted about deaths of fish and livestock following the derailment.

Here’s what we can VERIFY about the train derailment in Ohio so far.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

THE SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

1. A reporter was arrested while covering the East Palestine train derailment.

Evan Lambert-McMichael, a reporter for NewsNation, was arrested while reporting live from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conference about the derailment on Feb. 8, 2023, the East Palestine Police Department said in a press release that has since been removed from its Facebook page.

NewsNation confirmed in a report that he was released from jail the same day.

Police described Lambert-McMichael’s reporting inside the East Palestine Elementary gymnasium as “loud,” and said authorities from several agencies told him to stop his live reporting “in an effort to ensure that all members of the media were getting necessary safety information.”

Then, as shown in body camera footage obtained by VERIFY partner station WKYC, Ohio National Guard Adjutant General John Harris and Lambert-McMichael began arguing. Harris told officers Lambert-McMichael came at him in an “aggressive manner,” leading Harris to push Lambert away because he was “feeling threatened,” East Palestine police said.

Authorities then asked Lambert-McMichael to leave the building several times, but he refused to do so, according to police.

While authorities escorted Lambert-McMichael out of the building, “he attempted to pull away” and was placed under arrest for criminal trespassing, East Palestine police said.

During this time, Lambert-McMichael “resisted arrest” and was taken to the ground during a struggle, according to police. He was eventually taken to the Columbiana County Jail.

Lambert faces disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing charges, according to the NewsNation report. The Ohio Attorney General will investigate Lambert-McMichael’s arrest moving forward, the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Facebook post.

In a statement shared via Twitter on Feb. 10, NewsNation president Michael Corn said the network believes “Evan Lambert was simply doing his job – reporting from Governor DeWine’s press conference and updating viewers about the latest developments in the Ohio train derailment.”

“The many videos of this incident taken by bystanders and the recently released bodycam [sic] footage speak for themselves,” Corn said. “Evan acted professionally and at a minimum, is owed an apology.”

DeWine “did not request that the reporter stop his live broadcast, nor did he know that the request was being made,” his office said in a statement provided to WKYC.

“As the Governor said at the conclusion of today’s briefing, he has always respected the media’s right to report live before, during, and after his press briefings, and the interruption to the reporter’s broadcast should not have taken place,” DeWine’s office said.

2. Vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals were released from derailed train cars.

Multiple toxic chemicals were released from the derailed train cars in East Palestine.

In the days after the derailment, Ohio officials said Norfolk Southern Railroad would conduct a “controlled release” of the vinyl chloride contents in five rail cars due to the risk of explosion. The process involved burning the rail cars’ chemicals, releasing toxic fumes into the air.

Vinyl chloride is a colorless and flammable gas, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. It’s used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, wire coatings, vehicle upholstery and plastic kitchenware, along with other products.

According to the federal government’s National Cancer Institute, vinyl chloride exposure has been associated with an increased risk of liver, brain and lung cancers, along with lymphoma and leukemia.

When vinyl chloride is burned, like it was during the release, it produces chemicals such as hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to the CDC. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it’s monitoring levels of these chemicals, along with others, following the derailment.

Phosgene was used “extensively” as a weapon during World War I, according to the CDC. Exposure to phosgene can lead to coughing, difficulty breathing, vomiting and even death.

Exposure to hydrogen chloride gas can irritate the skin, nose, eyes and throat, the CDC says.

On Feb. 8, evacuations were lifted for people in the East Palestine area after air quality samples failed to show dangerous levels of chemicals.

As of Feb. 12, the EPA had screened 291 homes in the area and did not detect vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride in any of them. The federal agency still needs to screen 181 homes, according to its latest update.

3. An estimated 3,500 fish have died following the derailment.

The spilling of toxic chemicals from the derailment has led to the deaths of an estimated 3,500 fish, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) told VERIFY in an email.

ODNR Wildlife officers found dead fish in several areas near the site of the train derailment, the spokesperson said.

The department continues to work with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and a company hired by the railroad operator Norfolk Southern to determine the number of fish that were killed. The 3,500 estimate is the latest number available as of Feb. 8.

Most of the fish that have died “appear to be small suckers, minnows, darters, and sculpin,” the ODNR spokesperson said.

Following the reports on social media, VERIFY asked the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) if it had received or investigated any reports of dead livestock following the derailment.

A spokesperson for ODA said in response that it “has not received any official reports regarding the wellness of animals related to the incident.”

Ohio’s “food supply is safe and the risk to livestock remains low” following the train derailment, according to the spokesperson.

Anyone who notices unusual behavior in their livestock or domestic pet should contact their local veterinarian for further guidance, ODA said.