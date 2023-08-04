Yes, NC law requires animal shelters to hold strays safely for a certain period of time

A WCNC Charlotte viewer wanted to know if reporting stray dogs in his neighborhood would get them immediately euthanized.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In west Charlotte, two stray dogs have been hanging around Norman Phillips's home.

"They've got collars, but we've not been able to get close up to them to really see if they've got identification," Phillips said.

He said he hasn't been successful in luring them in and was unsure of the next step to take, fearing the impacts of Charlotte's crowded animal shelter.

"If we call... animal control, they're going to euthanize them. That's the first thing that pops up in our mind," Phillips said.

Phillips wanted to know how the stray dog process works at CMPD Animal Care and Control and also how euthanasia fits into the shelter's policies.

OUR SOURCES

Melissa Knicely, communications director, CMPD Animal Care & Control

North Carolina law

WHAT WE FOUND

"Animals just don't come into the shelter and automatically be euthanized," Knicely said.

According to North Carolina law, shelters are required to hold a stray animal for at least 72 hours, allowing the owner time to reclaim it. Knicely said the only exception to that standard might be if the animal is in serious medical condition that staff cannot address and the animal is suffering.

"That's really the only scenario where an animal is going to come in and, right away, be euthanized," Knicely said.

After an animal's hold period is up, Knicely said it will undergo a health and behavioral assessment to make sure it is fit to be put up for adoption.

However, due to persistent high kennel capacity right now, she cautions any animal lingering in the shelter and moving to the adoption floor can be considered at high risk for euthanasia.

Knicely said deciding which animals join the euthanasia list is a difficult and draining task for staff, who generally see the move as a last resort and try to select the sickest and most kennel-stressed animals first.

"Typically, the ones that you will see that will probably get selected first would be ones that are starting to really suffer and deteriorate from what we call kennel stress," Knicely said. "For some dogs, it may be a week until they start showing signs of kennel stress. For other dogs, it could be months. So, it's really nothing that is black and white. It's very unique to each situation."

Kennel-stressed animals can start to show behavioral and health problems, including lowered immunity and self-harm.

Knicely said community members trying to report stray animals in their neighborhood, but wanting to physically keep them out of the shelter, have some options.

The finder can take the animal to a veterinarian or one of the county's microchip partners and see if the animal has a microchip and information to contact the owner directly.

If the finder is able to temporarily care for the pet, they should report it to the shelter within 24 hours. People can report the found pet by calling 311 or filling out a form online.

City of Charlotte ordinance details why people should report found animals promptly:

It shall be unlawful for any person, without the actual consent of the owner, to harbor, feed, keep in possession by confinement or otherwise have any animal which does not belong to him, unless he has, within 24 hours of the time the animal came into his possession, notified CMPD Animal Care & Control.

Those who can't keep a lost pet in their home can bring it to Animal Care & Control at 8315 Byrum Dr. Charlotte NC 28217. The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

