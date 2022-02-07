No, employers are not required to pay you for the time you spend getting tested for COVID

In North Carolina, does your employer have to pay you for the time you spend getting tested if it's on a workday?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have to get a COVID-19 test, that could mean a lot of waiting around at a testing site, time away from work.

THE QUESTION:

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, employers are not required to pay you for the time you spend getting tested.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Attorney Gary Mauney tells us employers could adopt a policy that would allow workers to get tested during work hours and still get paid however, there is no law on the books requiring it.

"With respect to going out and getting tested and whether they have to compensate you for that no, there is no legal requirement for that," Mauney said.

In an email, the North Carolina Department of Labor told us they are not aware of any state law that requires an employer to pay an employee who left the job site to be tested for COVID-19. They went on to say the "N.C. Wage and Hour Act" simply requires employers to pay employees for all time worked.

At the beginning of the pandemic, there were several federal mandates regarding the workplace and COVID-19, but many have expired.

"The protocols have changed so much, and the way that people have treated it has adapted to meet the moment with people having the vaccinations and boosters," Mauney said.

Certain healthcare employers that fall under the Healthcare Emergency Temporary Standard that require a negative COVID-19 test as part of their screening program must be at no cost.

To see who qualifies under the Healthcare Emergency Temporary Standard, click here.

