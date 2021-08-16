The U.S. Census shows Charlotte's population grew 20% over the last ten years. The state itself saw another 900,000 people move here.

But where did the growth come from?

Are people moving here or are more people having kids?

According to the U.S. Census, over the past decade, North Carolina's population grew by more than 903,00 people, a 9.5% increase from 2010.

That's faster than the national growth rate at 7.3%.

THE QUESTION

Did North Carolina see a significant increase in children?

OUR SOURCE:

THE ANSWER:

No, North Carolina did not see a significant increase in children. According to the U.S. Census, North Carolina's child population had a 0.1% growth rate since 2010.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the data, Carolina Demography found the adult population grew by 901,000, which is a 12.4% increase from 2010.

However, the child population in North Carolina only saw an overall growth of 2,000. That's an increase of just point one percent.

"We have 70 counties that have FEWER babies in 2020 than they did in 2010," Tippet said.

Mecklenburg County saw the second-largest increase in the number of children up 9.5%.

Director of Carolina Demography Rebecca Tippet said there could be a few reasons for the slight increase in the child population.

"The big factor that we have seen from the impacts from the great recession from that child population being under 18 and because we saw the covid pandemic also had a significant impact on births we are projecting that over this next decade we will also see kind of small or no increases possible declines in the child population as well," Tippet said.