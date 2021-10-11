No, schools will not mandate that children ages 5-11 get the COVID-19 vaccine since it's still under EUA

Parents have many questions about this vaccine, including if schools will make this mandatory.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Children ages 5 through 11 are now eligible for the Pizer COVID-19 vaccine.

THE QUESTION:

Will schools mandate the COVID-19 vaccine when it's under Emergency Use Authorization?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, in almost every instance, schools will not mandate that children ages 5 through 11 get the COVID-19 vaccine since it's still under Emergency Use Authorization.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the FDA, emergency use authorization is a mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical products.

The FDA may issue a EUA when certain criteria are met.

Pfizer's vaccine for kids 5 through 11 was given emergency use approval last week.

"I want to reassure people that the vaccine usually mandates not forcible with a vaccine released under an emergency use authorization," Dr. Kelly said.

K-12 schools in North and South Carolina have not mandated students or teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine even with its full approval from the FDA in people 16 and up. That's why Dr. Kelly believes this will not happen with the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages five to eleven.

"That's why the Pfizer vaccine was not mandated until it became fully approved, and now it's mandated in certain employer situations," Dr. Kelly said.

Currently, North Carolina Law defines which vaccines children are required to receive. The COVID-19 vaccine is not one of them.

In an email, attorney Gary Mauney tells us that he doesn't believe they are on safe, legal grounds until the children's vaccine is fully FDA approved and has some legislative approval, meaning adding the Covid-19 vaccine to the statute.

He added there is a chance Local school boards might try, but they would be on shaky legal ground.

