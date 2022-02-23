Throughout this tax season, we are answering all of your tax questions. Send them to our verify team at verify@wcnc.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Throughout this tax season, we are answering all of your tax questions.

THE QUESTION:

If you're married and want to keep finances separate, can you file as single?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, you can not file as single if you are married; However, you can file taxes separately from your spouse.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The IRS recognizes five statuses:

Single

Married filing separately

Married filing jointly

Head of Household

Qualifying Widower

According to the IRS, your marital status on Dec. 31 determines whether you are considered married for that year.

Married people may file their federal income taxes jointly or separately.

"You would file as married filing separately, and not jointly if you want to do that and people do that," Henry said.

According to the IRS, a "joint" return allows spouses to combine their income and deduct combined expenses on a single tax return. If you use the designation "married, filing separately," each spouse signs, files, and bears responsibility for their own tax return.

"When you're filing jointly, and your married filing two separate tax returns can put you in a higher rate, but it's not the same as filing as single," Henry said.

According to Henry, figuring the tax both ways can determine which filing status will result in the lowest tax, but usually, it's filing jointly.

