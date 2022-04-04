No, you can't fight for custody of your pet in court in NC

We all have a connection to our animals. However, what happens to the animals if a couple gets divorced?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pet is a part of the family. Whether it's a dog or a cat or even a fish we all have a connection to our animals. However, what happens to the animals if a couple gets divorced?

THE QUESTION:

In North Carolina, can you fight for custody of your pet in court?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, in North Carolina, you can't fight for custody of your pet in court since it's considered property. But you could reach an agreement outside of court to divide the pet's time between the two former spouses.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to North Carolina law, pets are considered property. Miller said that while many pet owners treat their furry animals like children, the law does not see it that way.

"They are going to say ok, when was the pet acquired if it was acquired during the marriage? If it was, then it is marital property," Miller said.

The court will look at the value of the pet to determine its value and to who the pet should be given. However, Miller said there are ways outside of the courtroom to share the pet.

"Typically, when we are dealing with dog custody, we are going to put something in an out-of-court contract between the two dog parents, so to speak, and that's going to be the document that provides for whatever previsions they can agree to," Miller said.

She said that a separate contract can divide up vet costs and visitation schedules.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC