VERIFY: Answering questions on NC gun laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people are talking about gun law reform after an 18-year-old had access to an assault rifle. We wanted to look into our gun laws in North Carolina.

Can you buy a gun at age 18 in North Carolina?

Yes, you can buy a gun in North Carolina at age 18.

"In North Carolina, if you are 18 years old and if you are going to open carry a handgun, you can be permitted and licensee to carry that gun in the state of North Carolina," Mauney said.

However, if you want your concealed carry license, you must be at least 21-years of age, according to the Manning Law Firm.

Do you need a permit to get a rifle in North Carolina?

No, you don't need a permit to get a rifle in North Carolina

"For rifles, what they consider a long gun, anything that’s considered a long gun you do not have to have a permit in North Carolina," Mauney said.

While you don't need a permit for a long gun which is considered a rifle or a shotgun. The Manning Law Firm outlines you do need a current North Carolina ID and must pass a government background check during the sale. The law states that you do need a permit in order to purchase a handgun.

Do you need to register your gun in North Carolina?

No, you don't need to register your gun in North Carolina.

"In North Carolina, you don’t have to register your firearm," Mauney said.

While you don't need to register a gun, it is illegal to carry a concealed weapon without a permit or with a permit in prohibited areas.