Over the last month, many people on social media claim gas stations are raising their prices too high. Some people are even accusing gas stations of price gouging.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We got a message from a viewer with a picture of a gas station in Indian Trail that was selling gas for $4.59. The viewer claims this is price gouging. It's one of several messages we’ve gotten about price gouging after gas prices hit record highs. So we wanted to look into it.

THE QUESTION

Has North Carolina seen a rise in price gouging complaints ever since gas prices hit record highs?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, North Carolina has seen a rise in price gouging complaints ever since gas prices hit record highs.

WHAT WE FOUND

Back in March of 2020, Governor Cooper signed an executive order to put North Carolina under a state of emergency in response to the pandemic.

Attorney General Stein said that triggered the price gouging law to go into effect. Because that executive order is still in place, the price gouging law is active as well.

According to AG Stein's office, price gouging is defined as taking advantage of a crisis to overcharge customers for a product.

The AG’s office saw 136 price gouging complaints in March. For comparison, in February, the office saw 65 complaints total. In January, that number was 91. In March, 100 of the 136 complaints were gas-related. The highest complaint referenced gas at $5.87 per gallon.

AG Stein said if you believe prices are too high at a station, report it to his office. "When folks file a complaint with our office we can do an investigating to see if it's a legitimate price increase or is it price gouging."

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.