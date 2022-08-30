Taking a look into North Carolina statute 163-274

Taking at look at North Carolina statute 163-274 and why its not really used in court.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal appeals court blocked a North Carolina District Attorney from prosecuting State Attorney General Josh Stein for his 2020 campaign ad through a criminal libel law.

Stein's opponent cited the Law because of a political ad accusing him of letting more than a thousand rape kits go untested. The case caught national attention as all eyes are on this criminal libel statute itself.

The North Carolina law dates back 91 years and makes it a misdemeanor to circulate derogatory reports about a candidate with the intent of hurting the candidate's chances in the elections.

We are taking a deeper dive into the Law, what it really means, and if anyone has actually prosecuted someone before.

In 1931 this Law hit the books in North Carolina.

It says if someone says something that is derogatory or is negative about them knowing that it is untrue or you are reckless, the statute says you can be prosecuted criminally for that conduct," Mauney said.

While searching, WCNC couldn't find any cases where this law has been used before.

"In North Carolina, it appears that from what I could find, I could find no actual prosecutions based on this statute," Mauney said.

Mauney told WCNC that the First Amendment protects people in this country for freedom of speech as long as it doesn't provoke violence. That's why it's hard to bring someone to court over this statute.

"You can't yell fire in a crowded theater so you can be prosecuted for speech fire in a crowded theater people can get hurt," Mauney said. "Typically, political speech between politics almost never, if hardly ever, almost never is there an attempt at a criminal prosecution."

So since this Law is hardly ever used, can it be thrown out?

"We elect legislators to go to Raleigh and to make a decision on our behalf, and they can decide to rewrite it," Mauney said.

Mauney also tells WCNC that courts can throw the law out if they find there is no application for the statute for it to be legal.

"It is on its face Illegal, meaning there is no application of the statute that would be legal so the court could say that it's illegal and that doesn't happen a lot," Mauney said.

