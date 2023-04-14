No, pedestrians don't always have the right of way

With more cars on the roads and new sidewalks being built all over the Queen City, there can be confusion as to who has the right of way.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the warmer weather arrives, many more people will be going outside and that means more people will be crossing Charlotte roadways.

But when it comes to pedestrian right of way, what are the rules?

From NCDOT's latest data, pedestrian fatalities have increased by more than 2,000 from 2011 to 2020 in North Carolina.

With more cars on the roads and new sidewalks being built all over the Queen City, there can be confusion as to who has the right of way.

THE QUESTION:

Do pedestrians always have the right of way when crossing the street?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER

No, while vehicles must yield to pedestrians in certain circumstances, people traveling on foot do not always have the right of way when crossing the street.

WHAT WE FOUND

Looking at north carolina law, there are several factors that determine whether a pedestrian has the right of way. So let's take a look at four common ones:

If a person is crossing in a marked crosswalk when the crossing signal says “walk” pedestrians do have the right of way. But if the signal says “don't walk" you don't have the right of way. North Carolina law also says if traffic control signals are not in place or out of service and there is a marked crosswalk, pedestrians do have the right of way, and drivers should yield. The law also says that on a sidewalk that crosses a driveway or entrance to a business, pedestrians have the right of way and drivers must yield. However, if you are crossing the road at any point without a crosswalk or an unmarked crosswalk- you do not have the right of way.

"There are citations and infractions that can be given," Weaver explained.

Weaver said pedestrians can be ticketed if they are walking and don't yield to cars when they’re supposed to.

"Cross when you are supposed to, look out for vehicles and it's more of a safety concern," Weaver said.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC