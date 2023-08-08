What is P.O. Box 1120 Charlotte, NC?

The term has been searched countless times on Google. Many of these searches come from South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio. So what is this mystery P.O. Box?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We don't just take your questions or look at social media to verify. Sometimes we look to see what you are searching for the most using Google Trends. Over the year, one search term continues to pop up, P.O. Box 1120 Charlotte N.C., so what is it?

The term has been searched countless times on Google. Many of these searches come from South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and even Ohio. So what is this mystery P.O. Box?

We did some digging ourselves. First, we went to the internet, and a few blogs pointed to this company Jefferson Capital Systems LLC.

When we went to their page, it said they are one of the largest debt buyers in the United States and help account holders find workable solutions to resolve their debts.

In a statement, they told us:

"One of Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vendors utilizes PO Box 1120 Charlotte NC for return mail purposes."

So we can verify that it's from a vendor that is used by Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, which is a company that collects debt.

