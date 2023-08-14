Verify: Why don't utility companies bury power lines?

Some people are asking why every time we have a storm, it seems like Duke Energy suffers power outages.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been one week since the Carolinas were slammed by that heavy storm.

Hundreds of thousands of people lost power last Monday and that led us to a viewer question asking why every time we have a storm, it seems like duke energy suffers power outages.

One solution some people have suggested is putting the transmission lines underground, but would that really help?

Jeff Brooks, Communications Officer with Duke Energy

Study by the North Carolina Natural Disaster Preparedness Task Force

Monday's storm damaged homes, toppled trees, and caused widespread loss of power.

"This storm was so powerful and that heavy rain and that combination together we are going to see downed trees and downed limbs," Brooks said.

Brooks said trees are the leading cause of power outages in North Carolina and that's why he said it was no surprise many people were without electricity because of the high winds and downed trees.

"We often hear why can't we just put the powerlines underground," Brooks said.

It's a great question and one WCNC Charlotte has as well, but Brooks said it's not as simple as people think, and it may not solve the problem.

"You still have outages on underground lines they can get water damage, they can get rodents, they can get it from digging and it takes longer to repair," Brooks said.

Burying power lines would also cost you, the consumer, a pretty penny. In 2003, the North Carolina Natural Disaster Preparedness Task Force studied what it would cost customers if lines were put underground. They said your power bill would be more than double what it is now.

"Taking those overground lines and putting them underground is not a simple operation we often have to move them to different parts of the property we may have to take out trees in order to put those lines underground," Brooks said.

Brooks said Duke Energy continues to work in different areas to make transmission lines stronger and more storm resistant and to clear trees when needed.

