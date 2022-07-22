No, a public health emergency for monkeypox doesn't mean the country is shutting down

Some people are having flashbacks to when the U.S. declared coronavirus a public health emergency. But experts say monkeypox is different.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, the U.S. is under a public health emergency in response to monkeypox.

WCNC Charlotte's Verify team continues to hear questions about what that means.

THE QUESTION

Does the declaration of monkeypox as a public health emergency in the U.S. mean the country is shutting down?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, the country isn't shutting down just because the U.S. declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

WHAT WE FOUND

Earlier this month, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

"It means we've got a serious potential spread of an infectious disease condition like monkeypox that requires national attention," Hodge said.

According to ASPR, the federal government can now hire more people, make grants, enter contracts, and waive certain requirements related to monkeypox.

The federal declaration can also help fund surveillance, testing, and vaccination efforts to help contain the virus.

Hodge points out the claim that the entire country will experience the same restrictions as it did during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic isn't accurate.

"Let's be clear, monkeypox is a materially different infectious disease threat than COVID-19," Hodge said. "In less than two years, COVID-19 killed a million Americans; that's not going to happen with monkeypox, because it's generally not fatal."

Hodge said public health emergency declarations have only been in the realm of HHS's powers in the last 15 or 20 years.