Ramsay Hunt syndrome; your questions answered

Not everyone regains facial function after they recover from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After singer Justin Bieber posted on social media that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome causing paralysis to one side of his face, many people started asking questions about the syndrome.

OUR SOURCES:

First, let's take a look at what Ramsay Hunt syndrome is:

According to the Mayo Clinic, after chickenpox clears up the virus still lives in your nerves. Years later, it may reactivate, causing shingles or Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

THE QUESTION:

Does everyone regain facial function after they recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

THE ANSWER:

No, not everyone regains facial function after they recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

"People can recover from some of the changes, though is, how aggressively it's treated and how aggressively it is attacking the body, so it can be permanent such as hearing loss," Kohli said.

The National Library of Medicine said 70% of people regain normal or near-normal facial function.

THE QUESTION:

Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome contagious?

THE ANSWER:

No, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is not contagious, but chickenpox, which causes the syndrome is contagious.

The Mayo Clinic said the syndrome itself is not contagious. However, if there are blisters on the face with fluid, those can be contagious with direct contact with someone who has not had chickenpox.

That person could get chicken pox or shingles in turn that could turn into Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.