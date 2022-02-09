Red cars are known to be fast, and for decades, there have been a lot of myths surrounding the color of the car.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We have all seen the famous red cars on the big screen. They are known to be fast, and for decades, there have been a lot of myths surrounding the color of the car. One of those myths we received from a viewer.

THE QUESTION:

Does it cost more in insurance if you have a red car?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, red cars do not cost more to insure than other color cars.

WHAT WE FOUND:

An email from the Deputy Director of Communication and Safety for the NC Department of Insurance said:

It does not cost more to insure a red car than any other color.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, it doesn't matter what color your car is, and it does not factor into the cost of insurance.

Here is what does factor into the price:

Car make

Model

Body type

Engine size

Age of vehicle

Car sticker price

Cost of repair

The price isn't just all depend on what type of car it is, it also depends on who's behind the wheel. Overall safety record, if you are male or female, and your age can determine if your insurance price is higher.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC