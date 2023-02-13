You could be dishing out almost $8,000 annually if you're single and renting in Charlotte

If you're single and paying rent to live alone, one study shows that you could be paying way more than people who share a space.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just like the cost of everything else, these days, the cost of rent is climbing. If you're single and paying rent to live alone, one study shows that you could be paying way more than people who share a space.

A Zillow Study shows Charlotte is 18th on the list of places where singles pay more in rent.

SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND:

The Zillow Study found, on average, every year, solo renters are paying nearly $7,000 more in rent than couples. Here in Charlotte, they found solo renters, on average, pay $7,915 more, annually.

"When you're single, you only have one income, and their buying power is less, and you go the rental route, but then, ironically enough, the rental payment is often more than the mortgage payment," Hoffman said.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



According to RentCafe, the average rent for a 944-square-foot apartment is $1,667. However, they found more people in Charlotte own their homes.

"It has to be a short-term thing like I paid a premium to move to Charlotte, but as soon as I'm able, moving towards an asset class stocks, home, precious metals, whatever it is that builds wealth," Hoffman said.

The top city with the highest price to pay if you're a single renter, New York, with a whopping $19,000 premium to live alone.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.