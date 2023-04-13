No, sea salt spray will not cure your acne overnight

The American Academy of Dermatology Association lists diagnosis and treatment for all types of acne, and sea salt spray is not on that list.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you look up the term sea salt spray on TikTok, it will take you to several videos of people spraying their faces with sea salt, dissolved in water.

THE QUESTION

Does sea salt spray cure your acne overnight?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Emily McLean with Novant Health said nothing really cures acne overnight, not even sea salt spray.

"I wish it was true. I wish we had anything that cured acne overnight," Dr. McLean said. "We do know that salt can have some anti-bacterial properties on the skin and it can help dry up acne spots, but overall, I wouldn't recommend it."

She said it will leave your skin feeling tighter, and though it can dry out your skin when it comes to your acne, it can also do more harm than good.

"The big concern I would have with someone using sea salt spray regularly is that they are actually disrupting their skin barrio when that is disrupted you're actually at higher risk of acne and more rashes in general," Dr. McLean said.

"If you are trying to get rid of a stubborn pimple overnight, Dr. McLean said pimple patches work best, but there are other options if you have persistent acne.

"There are some really good over-the-counter products that can help and are a good place to start over-the-counter face washes," Dr. McLean said.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association lists diagnosis and treatment for all types of acne, and sea salt spray is not on that list.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.