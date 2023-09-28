Yes, if you sell something for more than $600 on an e-commerce site, you will get a 1099-K form

The law requires sales completed on e-commerce platforms to report to the IRS if the price is more than 600 dollars.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium sees more and more big concerts every year.

Luke Combs and Beyoncé this year are just a few examples. But if you bought tickets and resold the tickets you could get a 1099-K form.



THE QUESTION:

If you sell something for more than 600 dollars on an e-commerce site, will you get a 1099-K form?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, if you sell something for more than 600 dollars on an e-commerce site, you will get a 1099-K form.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the IRS, last year, a new law went into effect that now requires sales completed on e-commerce platforms to report to the IRS if the price is more than $600.

"If you made more than 600 dollars gross through a third party like Zelle, PayPal, Apple Pay, if you spend more than 600 dollars, you're gonna get a 1099 from the third party, and the IRS is going to get one," Steber said.

Several eCommerce sites say they will send a 1099-K form to the seller. Steber said to remember that all income earned is taxable unless specifically under the tax code, like life insurance and gifts.

"Under the law, person-to-person transfers are not supposed to be included, like sending your daughter gas money at college, but if you're selling stuff on eBay, you have to account for these," Steber said.

