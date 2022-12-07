VERIFY: The shelf life for the morning-after pill

After the decision to overturn Roe V. Wade we have seen some drug stores having issues keeping emergency contraceptives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the decision to overturn Roe V. Wade and leave it up to states to decide if abortions should be legal, we have seen some drug stores having issues keeping emergency contraceptives like "Plan B" on store shelves.

"Initially, we sold out, and then for a couple of weeks, I tried to get the product through whole different sales finally, I did get it back in stock last week," Oakhurst Pharmacy Owner and Pharmacist, Greg Deese said.

We wanted to look into how long of a shelf life the morning-after pill has.

Greg Dees had been a pharmacist since 1984, but he's owned Oakhurst Pharmacy in Charlotte for the last two years. He remembers when the first morning after pill it store shelves in 2006.

"Plan B went on the shelves it's been a while and it went through different phases through going on the shelves," Deese said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the pill does not end a pregnancy where the embryo has already been implanted but rather works primarily by delaying or preventing ovulation after unprotected sex.

"When a woman needs it, she needs it then within 72 hours," Deese said.

Since Roe V. Wade was overturned, Deese tells us for almost two weeks, they didn't have "Plan B" on their shelves.

"Currently, my wholesaler gets six plan b products currently, three are in stock, and three are still out of stock," Deese said.

But how long is the medication good for?

"So just because it's got an expiration of 2025, it doesn't mean on April 1 it won't be beneficial it just means that the testing of the product that was done originally shows that the maximum efficacy for the best results would be obtained by that date," Deese said.

Most of the other morning after pill brands have the same shelf life 3 to 4 years. So even though there is an expiration date, Deese says it may work later on but not be as effective.

