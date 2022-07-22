A viewer asked us: There are numerous monetary and social security offers on Youtube. All you have to do is ask for them. Are they legitimate?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A viewer sent us these screenshots of Youtube videos with titles like, "$750 per month for Social Security recipients and "absolute maximum social security payment."

The viewer asked us to verify if: "There are numerous monetary and social security offers on Youtube. All you have to do is ask for them. Are they legitimate?"

THE QUESTION:

Can you get an extra $750 per month in Social Security Benefits right now?

OUR SOURCES:

Mark Henry, CEO of Alloy Wealth Management

The Social Security Administration

Two bills in the US House and Senate

THE ANSWER:

No, you can not get an extra $750 per month in social security benefits right now. However, more money could be coming down the pipeline if legislation is passed.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The Social Security Administration said because the cost of living increased at the beginning of the year, social security benefits were increased.

"The average person that is already receiving social security got an average $92 in their check," Henry said.

However, Henry told us many seniors are still struggling because although benefits increased so did their Medicare payments.

"Everyone's medical deductibles went up in the high teens, so not only did you get a raise, but the cost of your Medicare went up as well," Henry said.

A YouTube video points to bills in the legislature that would allow more money for seniors. However, both measures have yet to be passed, let alone signed into law.

Henry said people who have social security benefits can't simply ask for more. Instead, they should plan on how to get the most bang for their buck out of these benefits.

"It was never designed to pay all your bills," Henry said. "You need a plan so delaying your social security will get you a higher benefit."

