The Super Bowl is almost here and no matter what team you're hoping wins you can only legally bet on your team in certain places in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most of us already know who we want to win on Sunday, and some will be placing bets on the Super Bowl. However, can you place bets in North Carolina?

THE QUESTION:

Is it legal to place bets on sports games in North Carolina?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, it is legal to gamble on sports teams in North Carolina, but you have to be in designated casinos.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"You can gamble in North Carolina; however, you can only do it in a couple of locations," Attorney Gary Mauney said.

Senate Bill 154 signed into law in July of 2019 made it legal for sports betting in casinos on tribal land. There are three of those in North Carolina. Both Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino in Murphy and Harrah's Cherokee Casino in Cherokee show sports betting options on their websites.

We didn't see that option on the website for Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort in Kings Mountain. When we spoke to Two Kings Casino Resort, they told us they are not offering sports betting at this time.

But can you place bets on apps or online?

"You are prohibited in North Carolina, it is against the law to go online gambling website to gamble," Mauney said.

The law makes it illegal to go online and place bets. The closest option to place your bets are Tennessee or Virginia, which offer online sports betting.

For years now, lawmakers in the North Carolina General Assembly have debated legalizing sports betting in North Carolina. The latest bill up for debate would allow people 21 and older to gamble on sports. Bets would be taxed at 8 percent and regulated by the State Lottery Commission. The measure cleared the state senate and is now in the house.

