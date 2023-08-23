How to tell if your child's sports injury is serious

Football, men's soccer, cross country, and volleyball are just some of the fall sports, and students are hitting the fields and the courts in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school sports teams are back in full swing as the school year is underway for many North and South Carolina students. There has been a recent spotlight on the dangers of sports. Over the weekend, the New England Patriots had to suspend their game when one of their players was injured. So how can you tell whether your child's sports injury is serious?

Football, Men's Soccer, Cross Country, and Volleyball are just some of the fall sports, and students are hitting the fields and the courts in the Carolinas. Sports injuries can happen, but how do you know if your child's injury is serious and needs medical attention?

According to the latest data from the Insurance Information Institute, when it comes to fall sports in 2021, Football saw the most injuries in players ages 15-24, with more than 92 thousand injuries. Soccer had 59 thousand, and Volleyball 18 thousand injuries.

Both doctors said if your child's pain from a sports injury goes away in two days with ice and inflammatory medicine, they should be ok.

"In terms of treatment at home, we always want to remember the mnemonic, 'PRICE.' So, protect the area, rest the area, ice the area, compress the area, and elevate the area," Dr. Dakkak said.

"If you are having trouble walking, you can't use that body part with normal activities. Anything that seems out of the ordinary, its safer to get it checked," Dr. Geier said.

Dr. Geier said for younger children; bones are more likely to break because they are generally weaker. But for teens, ligament tears are more common.

"That's why they are more likely to have orthopedic injuries that need surgery at high school and college age," Dr. Geier said.

Both doctors stress talking to your children; when they don't feel well, don't advise fighting through the pain. Instead, tell a coach. Dr. Dakkak said if your child is experiencing any

dizziness, fogginess, headaches, blurry vision, nausea, vomiting, and changes in behavior, that's when you should take them to a doctor.

Here in the Carolinas, it can be pretty hot for the first few months of fall sports. Heat exhaustion is also something to be aware of. Ensure you are talking to your kids about drinking lots of water and finding ways to stay cool during practice.

