Spring cleaning: What you can and cannot recycle

Many people are going through their homes for spring cleaning. But before you do, do you know what goes in the garbage and what goes in the recycling bin?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

KITCHEN:

Can you recycle old Tupperware?

ANSWER: No

"There are different resins that are mixed together and when we recycle plastics, we have to have pure plastics," Smithberger said.

Can you recycle glassware or plates?

ANSWER: NO

Smithberger said even though they can't go in your recycling bin, repurposing old plates is a great option.

"Old dishes should be repurposed, said Smithberger. Hopefully, those dishes can find a good home at the goodwill salvation army.

If you don't donate them, toss them in the garbage."

THE LIVINGROOM:

Can you Recycle couches?

ANSWER: No

"If there is good use in the couch goodwill Salvation Army they love those things, but they can't truly be recycled," Smithberger said.

Can you recycle old rugs?

ANSWER: No

Smithberger said those go to the landfill and can not be recycled.

THE BEDROOM:

Can you recycle old clothes?

ANSWER: No

"We in the county do not compete to take any clothing the only clothing we would really take is that they don't have any more life in them and so that will go to the landfill," Smithberger said.

Can you recycle old trophies?

ANSWER: No

"We are not deconstructing things in our business, so the problem with trophies is they have all different materials on them; they can be repurposed," Smithberger said.

