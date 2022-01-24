No, there are no state laws against tethering in North Carolina

Local governments like Mecklenburg County, regulate tethering laws. However, there are no state laws against tethering animals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last week, a new law went into effect in Texas which will enforce penalties for people who regularly tie-up or chain their dogs outside.

So that got a lot of people wondering does North Carolina has the same laws?

THE QUESTION:

Are there state laws against tethering here in North Carolina?

Our sources:

THE ANSWER:

No, there are no state laws against tethering here in North Carolina, but local governments can, and do, regulate the practice.

WHAT WE FOUND:

There is no state law against tethering in North Carolina. However, local municipalities can create their own laws.

“They are not illegal, you can use them," Knicely said. "But if you use them, you have to follow a certain amount of rules.”

Here in Charlotte, a local ordinance states dogs may be tethered to a stationary object only if certain conditions are met.

“A tether should be a minimum of 10 feet in length and shall be made of either metal chain or a coated steel cable and the tether shall be equipped with a swivel on both ends," Knicely said.

Some other requirements:

the dog must be four months old, or older and only one dog is allowed to be attached to a single tether.

The ordinance also states under no circumstances shall the tether be placed directly around a dog's neck.

The tether must always allow the dog a reasonable and unobstructed range of motion without the possibility of entanglement, strangulation or other injuries.

“What you don't want to do is like wrap it around a tree and then put the dog onto it, because what's gonna happen is the dogs just going to go around the tree and around the tree and then be tangled,” Knicely said.

The tether must also allow the dog access to adequate food, water, and shelter.