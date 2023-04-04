Fact-checking lifestyle changes that affect your risk of a stroke

Several studies point to the increasing prevalence of strokes, so what are the factors and why are doctors seeing more strokes?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Changing daily habits, as we know, can lead to a healthier life.

The American Stroke Association says a stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen to the brain is blocked by a clot, or when it ruptures. Either way, part of the brain cannot get the blood it needs.

"In general the risk of stroke continues to be the number one killer of men and women."

The World Health Organization’s latest data from 2022 shows strokes continue to increase worldwide. Their research found the lifetime risk of developing a stroke has increased by 50% over the last 17 years, and now, about 1 in 4 people will have a stroke at some point, during their lifetime.

"We are having a lot of strokes and a lot of this is due to the behaviors in younger people as well," Dr. Payal Kohli said.

Kohli said behaviors like smoking, vaping, and using marijuana have increased the risk, especially in younger people.

"We really have to think about this in our 20,30,40 not just in our 60’s early on we can change our blood vessels," Kohli explained.

Studies also point to COVID-19 as having increased risk. The Nature Medicine study found that among COVID-19 survivors, the risk of stroke increased by 52%, one year after the illness.

that is about four extra strokes per 1,000 people.

Kohli said there can be other factors that can contribute to strokes, like stress and cholesterol.

Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body.

or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body. Sudden confusion , trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech.

, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech. Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

in one or both eyes. Sudden trouble walking , dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination.

, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination. Sudden severe headache with no known cause.

Call 9-1-1 right away if you or someone else has any of these symptoms.

