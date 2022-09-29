Taking aspirin at night isn't better than taking it during the day

Some take aspirin daily, as recommended by their doctor for heart health. One post claims it's better to take it at night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of us turn to aspirin to help when there are aches and pains. Some take it daily, as recommended by their doctor for heart health. One post claims it's better to take it at night than during the day, but is that true?

THE CLAIM:

If you take aspirin every day, it's best to take it at night.

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, it's not best to take aspirin at night. Dr. Kohli said, either way, it will work. However, do as your doctor prescribes.

WHAT WE FOUND:

We all know aspirin is a pain reliever, but what does it do?

Johns Hopkins Medicine explains in addition to relieving pain, lowering fever, and reducing inflammation, aspirin can be used to prevent blood clots by separating platelets.

So many people take aspirin daily to prevent heart attacks, but is taking it at night better?

"I don't think the data is compelling enough to take it at night, and I tell my patients to take it when they are going to remember to take it," Kohli said.

Kohli told WCNC Charlotte that although some studies suggest taking it at night is better, the effects of aspirin that prevent blood clots can last for days.

"Even though the aspirin itself is gone from your system in so many hours, the effects can last for ten days as the platelets turn over and become new," Kohli said.

Kohli tells us, of course, if you are feeling pain or have a fever, to pop some aspirin, but there are some downsides to taking it at night.

"One of the downfalls of taking aspirin at night is it can irritate the lining of the stomach and cause gastritis or gastric inflammation," Kohli said.

Kohli told WCNC Charlotte that if you take aspirin every day, it's best to take it at whatever time is easiest for you to remember.

