VERIFY: Can you still get tax benefits you might have missed out on?

The IRS Free File is available for people who make $73,000 or less as a way to file or amend federal tax returns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nov. 17 is the last day to use the IRS free file website. It allows people with incomes under $73,000 to file or amend their federal taxes for free. But does that mean you can't amend your 2021 tax return after Nov. 17?

THE QUESTION:

With the IRS Free File program ending Nov. 17, does that mean you only have until that date to amend your 2021 taxes to get benefits?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, just because the IRS is ending its Free File program for 2021 doesn't mean you can't still get unclaimed benefits from that year.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"They are turning that system off for 2022, so they can still rebuild for 2023," Steber said.

However, just because you might have missed that deadline doesn't mean you can't amend your tax return for last year.

"If you didn't get your full benefits on your 2021 tax return, you could still do that," Steber said.

Americans have three years to amend their tax returns and receive any benefits they didn't claim. According to the IRS, 9 million Americans potentially have unclaimed money. Steber tells WCNC that with the 2021 tax year offering more benefits like increased child tax credits, you could have money waiting for you.

"You can still get those benefits, so if you have any reason to suspect you didn't get all your credits or all your stimulus money, go see a tax pro," Steber said.

Steber tells WCNC you can amend your return, but if you're not sure what you're doing, you might want to ask for professional help.

