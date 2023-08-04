No, as of now, Taylor Swift is not coming to Charlotte as part of her Eras Tour

Rumors are flying around that Swift is coming to Charlotte for an October show. But is this true?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Swifties, listen up. Ever since Taylor Swift announced her Eras stadium tour following the release of her 10th studio album, "Midnights," Charlotte residents were upset to find out she was not playing in the Queen City.

Bank of America Stadium has held some major concerts within the past few years. Some of music's biggest stars have played the venue, from Elton John to Garth Brooks and Luke Combs, but can we add Taylor Swift to that list of artists?

No, as of now, Taylor Swift is not coming to Charlotte as a part of her second leg of the Eras Tour.

A TikTok video claims Taylor Swift might be coming to Charlotte on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, but it’s not clear whether they meant in 2023 or 2024. Checking for 2023, Verify looked at the Major League Soccer schedule and it turns out there’s a Charlotte FC game that Saturday night, Oct. 21 when Charlotte plays Miami at 6 p.m.

So how about 2024?

Late Thursday morning Taylor Swift announced on her Instagram page that she is in fact adding some additional tour dates to the U.S. in October and November of next year, but Charlotte is not on that list.

The additional U.S. dates run from Oct. 18 through Nov. 23 and again in 2024 with stops in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

