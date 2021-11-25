x
VERIFY

These are the Thanksgiving scraps you can and can't let your dog have

If you have a dog, chances are they will be right next to you at the Thanksgiving table, begging for some scraps. But what is and isn't safe to give them?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before you hand over some turkey to your pup this Thanksgiving, there are some things you should know. 

OUR SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Can your dog eat turkey?

THE ANSWER 

This is false.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to AVMA, eating turkey or turkey skin can cause pancreatitis for dogs, which can be a life-threatening condition. Askeland agreed, saying to try and avoid giving this to your dog because of the spices. 

"You don't want to use the skin as it tends to have most of that spice on it," Askeland said.

THE QUESTION 

Can you give your dog dessert?

THE ANSWER

This is false.

WHAT WE FOUND 

According to AVMA, artificial sugars can be deadly if consumed by dogs. Askeland says dogs also shouldn't have real sugar either. 

"Sugar's not great for us either, but sugar can really impact a dog as well," Askeland said.

She said fake sugar and sugar substitutes are not good for dogs either, so if you're not sure if sugar is in a particular item, just forego it.

THE QUESTION 

Can you give your dog leftover sides?

THE ANSWER 

This needs context.

WHAT WE FOUND 

It all depends on the side. The Pet Poison Helpline lists green beans, sweet potatoes, and carrots as pet-safe foods. Purina adds cranberries, pumpkin, and mashed potatoes. It's important to stress these foods must be free of oil, butter, fats, sugars, spices, seasonings, and salt.

VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction.

