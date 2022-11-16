x
Here's the Thanksgiving food you can bring through airport security

TSA lines are expected to be crowded. You don't want to be that person who slows down the line so WCNC Charlotte verified some Thanksgiving goodies you can carry on.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The week of Thanksgiving is here, and many people are already starting to travel. AAA projects 4.5 million Americans will take flight this holiday season. 

The general rule is if it can spill, spread, spray, pump or pour and it's larger than 3.4 ounces, you'll need to check it.

OUR SOURCE 

Transportation Security Administration, also known as TSA

APPETIZERS

Fresh vegetables are allowed. 

Wine, champagne, sparkling apple cider, you will need to check. 

SIDE DISHES

Casseroles like macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole and stuffing are OK to bring through TSA. You are allowed to keep them cold with an ice pack. However, the ice pack needs to be frozen while going through TSA. 

TURKEY

You are allowed to carry turkey on the plane if it's frozen, cooked, or uncooked. However, you have to check the gravy and cranberry sauce. 

DESSERT

Baked goods like pumpkin pie, cakes and fresh fruit are all good to go through TSA. However, preserved jams and jelly, and maple syrup need to be in a checked bag. 

If you go through TSA, you must take these items out of your bag first.

For the full list, just check the TSA website.

VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. Have something you want VERIFIED? Text us at 704-329-3600 or visit VERIFY.

