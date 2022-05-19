Yes, Thursday during rush hour is the worst time for traffic

As more people are back at work, the traffic in the area can be a pain. However, is there a day that's worse for traffic than others?

THE QUESTION:

Is there a day when the evening rush hour traffic is heavier than others in Charlotte?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, there is a day when the evening rush hour traffic is heavier than others in Charlotte. That day is Thursday.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Both NCDOT and TomTom keep track of traffic patterns using different tools like GPS inside cars, traffic cameras and Google maps.

When gathering their traffic information, both, tell us there is a clear-cut day and time frame where traffic is the heaviest.

"Thursday afternoon Thursday evenings are the worst, between 4 pm and 6 pm," D’Arruda said.

"The worst hour in charlotte is pretty standard for most cities in the world," Brouwer added. "It's Thursday afternoon between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., which is the worst moment to travel in Charlotte."

According to data collected by Tom-Tom, traveling after 6 p.m. on Thursday could save you up to three hours per year for a 30-minute commute.

"At this hour on Thursday, between five and six, it takes you 35% longer to get to a to b compared to midnight conditions," Brouwer said.

D'arruda said for the last several years, Thursday afternoon rush hour has held the title of the worst time of traffic.