Yes, warming up an unattended car is illegal in Charlotte

Not only is an unattended, running car an invitation for theft, police say, it is also illegal in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 'Tis the season for chillier temperatures and also the temptation for a driver to get that car warmed up before they are ready to drive it.

However, online posts warn of the dangers of keeping a car running, when there is no one inside. Aside from the obvious invitation for grand theft auto, the posts also warn: It could be illegal based on local laws.

The Question

In the city of Charlotte, is it illegal to leave a car running, unattended?

Sources

The city of Charlotte code of ordinances

Officer Justin Davies, Public Information Officer, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

The Answer

Yes, in the city of Charlotte, it is illegal to leave a car running unattended, but officers say, it is also unwise since it can invite prospective thieves.

According to the city code, it is unlawful to leave a running vehicle unattended on any public property or a private lot with no attendant, which the public can access.

The ordinance states, before a driver leaves their car, the engine has to be off, with the key out of the ignition. Exceptions are for public transportation, delivery or emergency vehicles, and government vehicles.

"It's just a way to let people know, it's better to not leave your car running with the keys in it and leave yourself to be exposed as a victim," Davies said.

The ordinance states the penalty for leaving a running car is a $50 fine, Davies said that officers usually will not go for the citation first.

As the weather gets colder, please don't leave keys unattended while warming up your vehicles. #SafetyFirst #cltnews #CharlotteNC



Watch: https://t.co/lXk92UD36t — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 17, 2021

"I think I've written one or two in my time," Davies said. "We don't want to punish people for doing it, but we want to educate them and say that's not the greatest idea because you're exposing yourself to becoming a victim."