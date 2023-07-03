Yes, UV nail dryers can increase your cancer risk, but only if you use them regularly

Can a trip to the nail salon increase your risk for skin cancer?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We all love pampering ourselves every once in a while, but can a trip to the nail salon increase your chance of a cancer diagnosis?

Let’s verify.

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, UV nail dyers can increase your skin cancer risk, but you should only worry if you use them regularly.

WHAT WE FOUND

UV nail polish dryers are pretty standard in most nail salons, they’re used to speed-dry regular manicures and they are required to set gel manicures. The Cleveland Clinic said the ultraviolet rays from these machines can cause DNA damage in human cells just like UV light from the sun.

“What we don't yet know is how that translates into individual people and how much of an increased risk of skin cancer you get from using those ultraviolet light boxes," Piliang said.

WCNC Charlotte's Verify series is all about trying to make a difference in the Carolinas by making sure the community has the correct information. WCNC Charlotte outlines concisely what we know and what we don't know. Sometimes the answer can be surprising. Watch previous stories where we verify social media claims in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.



According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, some nail salons use UV nail lamps, and some use LED lamps, both, they say, emit UV radiation, which has been linked to both premature skin aging and skin cancer.

But that doesn’t mean you have to give up your manicures altogether. The Cleveland Clinic said you can still get them, just in moderation.

“If you're somebody who goes to get a gel manicure, you know for a special occasion before your wedding before a formal event, you're probably okay," Piliang said. "but if you're somebody who goes every two weeks religiously to get these gel manicures, you're probably increasing your risk of skin cancer on your hands.”

MORE VERIFY STORIES