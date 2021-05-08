VERIFY: Street name changes won't affect your license

Many people have asked us if they will have to change the address on their drivers license, or if they will still get their mail if it is addressed to one of those

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several streets will get a name change in Charlotte. Back in February, the Charlotte City council agreed to move forward with plans to change the names of streets that commemorate Confederate soldiers.

Many people have asked us if they will have to change the address on their driver's license, or if they will still get their mail if it is addressed to one of those streets that are changing.

THE QUESTIONS

Will you have to change your address on your driver's license if the city changes the name of your street?

Will you still get your mail if your street name changes?

SOURCES

ANSWERS

No, the DMV says because it's a government action, you do not have to change your address on your license.

Yes, the post office will still deliver your mail.

WHAT WE FOUND

First, we asked the city if people living on Stonewall Street would have to renew their licenses.

They tell us people need to check with the DMV about making sure that their address is listed correctly on the NC DMV computer system.

A spokesperson with the DMV sent us an email that said, "Since the street name changes are a government action, residents do not have to make any changes to the registration and/or driver licenses until their renewals are due."

We reached out to the Charlotte post office to ask them if people will still get their mail.

A representative told us there is going to be no impact to mail delivery and people will still receive their mail.

Councilman Larken Egleston said right now Charlotte is in the process of changing Jefferson Davis Street and they have created an online survey for residents to vote. Then they will do the same for the eight other streets that the city is expected to change.

