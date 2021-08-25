VERIFY: Answering your CMS questions as students head back to school

CMS students head back to class Wednesday morning. The district has been gearing up for this year, facing the pandemic once again and the uncertainty of COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS students head back to class Wednesday morning. The district has been gearing up for this year, facing the pandemic once again and the uncertainty of the Delta Variant.

For more than a month, we have been getting questions from parents through our Verify email address and are answering them.

THE QUESTION

Does CMS require masks in schools?

THE ANSWER

Yes, CMS is one of the North Carolina school districts who are requiring masks.

The district said they would review the mask requirement quarterly or if the metrics start to get better.

THE QUESTION

Are vaccines required for teachers at CMS?

THE ANSWER

No, teachers at CMS are not required to get vaccinated.

CMS tells us they do not mandate teachers or staff receive vaccines, and the district does not collect personal health information about who has or who has not chosen to get vaccinated.

THE QUESTION

Will there be social distancing and contact tracing in schools?

THE ANSWER

Yes, there will be social distancing and contact tracing in schools.

CMS tells us they are following the state government and health officials when it comes to social distancing.

The Strong Schools NC toolkit states all schools should maintain a minimum of three feet between K-12 students who are not fully vaccinated and a minimum of six feet between adults and students who are not fully vaccinated.

CMS tells us right now, social distancing is encouraged, and reminders are posted throughout the building.

According to the Strong Schools Toolkit, districts should work with their local health department for contact tracing.

The Mecklenburg county health department said they will be working closely with CMS to ensure contact tracing.

School Administration and Educators will provide information about close contacts according to guidelines established by NC DHHS and local public health. Mecklenburg County Public Health has a COVID School Team comprised of Communicable Disease Nurses and Case Investigators who work closely with school officials to complete contact tracing.

THE QUESTION

Will there be covid-19 testing in CMS Schools?

THE ANSWER

Yes, CMS tells us that they will participate in one of the state-funded testing programs run through NCDHHS.

