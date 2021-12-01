Answering your questions about North Carolina's burn ban

The statewide burn ban will last until conditions get better. So we went to the experts to see what you can and cannot do during this burn ban.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As crews in Pilot Mountain continue working to contain a massive fire that started Saturday, a burn ban is still in place for North Carolina.

The North Carolina Forest Service issued the statewide burn ban Monday.

It will last until conditions get better. So we went to the experts to see what you can and cannot do during this burn ban.

OUR SOURCES

THE FIRST QUESTION:

Can you have a campfire or bonfire?

THE ANSWER

No, you can not have a campfire or bonfire during the statewide ban.

According to the North Carolina Forest Service, you can not have an open fire because that is considered open burning, and it's prohibited by the burn ban.

THE NEXT QUESTION:

Are you allowed to grill outside?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, for now, you can still use your grill or stove outside.

The North Carolina Forest Service said the state's burn ban allows people to grill outside. However, local ordinances may prohibit grilling. Currently, local ordinances around Charlotte allow people to cook outdoors.

ANOTHER QUESTION:

Can you burn yard debris?

THE ANSWER:

No, you can not burn yard debris.

The state's burn ban prohibits people from open burning. Several local governments have put in extra ordinances that do not allow people to burn leaves, branches, or other plant materials. They also do not allow burning within 100 feet of a structure.

THE FINAL QUESTION:

If you have a burn permit, can you still burn?

THE ANSWER:

No, under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued.

According to the NC Forest Service, anyone who violates the burn ban could face a $100 fine plus $183 in court costs.

According to the NC Forest Service, smoking is still allowed. However, be mindful of how you put out cigarettes and make sure they are extinguished before you discard them.