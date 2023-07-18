Verify: An apartment complex can tow or boot your car if your registration is not up-to-date

We know that police can pull you over for your registration if it’s expired, but can an apartment complex tow or boot your car? We verify.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Renewing your vehicle registration can be a pain, but it's mandatory, to be on public roadways.

We know that police can pull you over for your registration if it’s expired, but can an apartment complex tow or boot your car, just because your registration is not up-to-date?

Yes, an apartment complex can tow or boot your car if your registration is not up-to-date, but only if there is signage that complies with the ordinance that is visible in parking areas.

In an email, CMPD told us that "parking/towing conditions in a private parking area such as an apartment complex are agreements and conditions between the apartment complex, residents, and vehicle operators."

"If you sign a lease, then the apartment owner would arguably have the right to do that," Mauney said.

However, for the tow or boot to be legal, Mauney said the rules for parking in an area must be clearly outlined on a sign. The sign should be visible to everyone who wants to park there.

"The Charlotte ordinance says you need a sign the sign needs to say what the parking restrictions are so everyone has notice before something bad happens to their car," Mauney explained.

The Charlotte towing ordinance outlines these requirements for the signage: “in not less than one inch high letters red in color on a contrasting white background a phrase that specifically identifies the conditions under which someone may park on the property.”

When our Verify team went around Charlotte looking at different “no parking” signs, we saw several apartment complexes with these signs, clearly stating that improperly-registered vehicles not in compliance with the property may result in a ticket, booting, or towing at the owner’s expense.

