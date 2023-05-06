No, you can't escape a swarm of bees by jumping in water | Verify

If you’re being attacked by a swarm of bees, should you jump into a pool of water?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We hope you’re never in this situation, but if you’re ever attacked by a swarm of bees, you’ll want to know how to properly protect yourself.

Movies and TV shows would suggest you should jump into the water to escape them. But is this actually the best way to avoid a swarm of bees?

THE QUESTION

THE ANSWER

No, if you are being chased by an angry swarm of bees you should not jump in the water to escape them.

THE SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

Before we can answer this question, it’s important to first understand the two types of bee swarms.

Nathan Chapman said if you destroy or disturb a bee hive, that’s when you might get an aggressive bee swarm. If you notice the bees are just trying to make a new hive, you don’t have to worry about them.

"So [there are] two types of swarms," Chapman said. "Aggressive swarm? Get as far as possible. The other kind of swarm, like making new hives remain calm and just try and stay out of the area.”

According to Scientific American, if you accidentally disturb an existing hive, you need to run immediately. If you can, try to get into an enclosed shelter like a car or run until the bees stop following you.

Chapman said bees will do anything to stay near their hive.

“If the beehive is really close to water, they're going to hang around that area for a very long time," Chapman said."It'd be better to run around the pond on the outside because you're faster.”

For the most part, Chapman said if you spot a swarm of bees near your home or office, they’re likely just trying to build a new hive.

“So leaving them alone, remaining calm, because that swarm can be there for a number of hours or up to days depending on how long it takes for them to find a new home," Chapman said.

If you discover a swarm of bees has made a hive near where you live, Chapman suggests calling a local beekeeper to safely remove them from your property.

