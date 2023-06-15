VERIFY fact check: How someone charged with murder can be released on bond

Our viewers also questioned how someone charged with a brutal murder can be released on bond.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man charged with murder in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman was released from jail on bond earlier this month.

Records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office show that James Salerno was granted a $250,000 bond. He's facing numerous charges, including murder, in connection with the death of Mary Collins in March 2020. Many people are now wondering how someone charged with such a serious crime can be released from jail on bond.

Salerno is one of four suspects charged in Collins' death. Investigators said the young woman was tortured and stabbed more than 133 times in a NoDa apartment. Her body was hidden in a mattress.

In January, Collins' grandmother spoke with WCNC Charlotte, wondering how this is possible.

"He gets out on bond. He's free to go around the city of Charlotte," she said. "I think that this should shake the city of Charlotte, I really do."

"Anyone is entitled to a bond regardless of the charge," Lee said. "Even if it is first-degree murder or death penalty cases."

Salerno faces a charge of murder, which is not a death penalty offense. But even people being tried for capital crimes can be granted bonds.

Here's what the statute says:

"A judge may determine in his discretion whether a defendant charged with a capital offense may be released before trial."

Lee says there are two major questions to answer before a defendant can be granted a bond.

"Are they a flight risk, and if they get out, are they going to leave town?" Lee said. "Are they a danger to the community? They look at if they have prior criminal charges, have they skipped court before? Do you have previous gun charges? Or violent charges?"

Lee said a judge will also look at the facts of the case. The defendant's work history or whether he or she has documented mental illness. The bond amount is also up to the judge.

"There is nothing in the statute that says there is a set amount," Lee said.

Lee says there is a backlog of cases in Mecklenburg County, meaning it can take years to get to trial. Since criminal defendants are considered "innocent until proven guilty," keeping them locked up during that time could constitute a miscarriage of justice.

"If that person sits in jail for seven years denied bond, that will cost seven years of his life," Lee said.

