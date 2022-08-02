Some athletes who live in the U.S. are competing for different countries in the Olympics. We walk you through how this is possible.

During the Beijing Olympics, Eileen Gu won gold in the Women’s Big Air Freestyle skiing. She was born in America, but is competing for China, which has many people asking how that’s possible.

THE QUESTION

During the Olympics, can an athlete compete for a country other than the one they were born in?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, during the Olympics, an athlete can compete for a country other than the one they were born in if they meet certain criteria.

WHAT WE FOUND

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), put out an Olympic Charter that was in force starting back in August.

Rule 41 states “Any competitor in the Olympic Games must be a national of the country of the National Olympic Committee which is entering such competitor.”

A bye-law to the rule states “A competitor who is a national of two or more countries at the same time may represent either one of them.”

While Gu has not commented on her citizenship, she announced her decision to compete for China back in 2019, writing on Instagram saying "I have decided to compete for China in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics. This was an incredibly tough decision for me to make. I am extremely thankful for U.S. Ski & Snowboard ( @usfreeskiteam ) and the Chinese Ski Association for having the vision and belief in me to make my dreams come true. I am proud of my heritage and equally proud of my American upbringing. The opportunity to help inspire millions of young people where my mom was born, during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help to promote the sport I love. Through skiing, I hope to unite people, promote common understanding, create communication, and forge friendships between nations. If I can help to inspire one young girl to break a boundary, my wishes will have come true."

She also asked the International Ski Federation for a change of nation from the U.S. to China.

According to Article 3 of the Nationality Law of the People's Republic of China, The People's Republic of China does not recognize dual nationality for any Chinese national.

Another bye-law to the rule states having represented one country in the Olympic Games, an athlete may not represent another country unless they meet conditions set forth that apply to persons who have changed their nationality or acquired a new nationality. One condition includes that at least three years have passed since the competitor last represented his former country.

That is how Skier Gus Kenworthy, who competed for Team USA in 2014 and 2018, is now able to compete for the United Kingdom as he has dual citizenship.

