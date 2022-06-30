VERIFY: Carolinas are in the top ten states with the highest resignation rates

In a survey by Microsoft, 52% of young people say they were likely to consider changing employers this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You've probably heard of it before, the great resignation. It's something many companies are dealing with, as more and more employees are in the driver's seat leaving their jobs for a better opportunity, more pay, or better work-life balance. So how are the Carolinas doing? Are we seeing the "great resignation" hit home?

In a survey by Microsoft, 52% of young people say they were likely to consider changing employers this year.

THE QUESTION:

Are the Carolinas in the top ten states with the highest resignation?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, the Carolinas are in the top ten states with the highest resignation rates.

WHAT WE FOUND:

It's no secret the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people work.

"The great resignation is something that is long meant to happen, our workplace environment was set up from the industrial revolution that was 100 years ago," Anwar said.

Anwar wrote a whole book on what makes a good workplace, he tells us the pandemic made people realize the need for a work-life balance.

A study by WalletHub looked at states with the most people resigning from their jobs.

"Both South and North Carolina are in the top ten in terms of where people are resigning the most," said Gonzalez.

North Carolina is at the number eight spot with the resignation rate at 3.38% within the last year. South Carolina sits even higher at number four with a resignation rate of 3.43% in the last year.

"The state also has FEWER workers in general compared to other states," Von Nessen said.

"South Carolina has a low labor force participation rate relative to the national average the fifth-lowest in the country, and that means that workers are not as prevalent in South Carolina," Von Nessen said.

Despite all the resignations, these “quitters” may not be entering retirement just yet. They may just be looking for new jobs. Research Economist Joseph Von Nessen tells us the southeast is seeing the most population growth meaning a more competitive arena for employers.

"I like to think of it as the great worker turn because most of the resignations are not coming because people are leaving the labor force, it is because they are finding better opportunities and are changing jobs in a market that has been very strong the last 1 and a half to two years," Von Nessen said.

