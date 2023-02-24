What to expect as a Charlotte FC fan this season

Charlotte FC will take the pitch for their home season opener Saturday. The team has already sold 60,000 tickets for the match.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC will take the pitch Saturday for their 2023 home opener against the New England Revolution.

So far, the team has sold more than 60,000 tickets for the match as the Queen City continues to embrace its newest pro sports franchise. Fans are excited about the team's first game, but with a new season comes a few changes at Bank of America Stadium.

WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team is taking a look at what soccer fans can expect as far as their fan experience at Charlotte FC games goes.

Who better to ask than Charlotte FC's Chief Fan Officer, Shawn McIntosh?

Will $15 tickets be available this year?

"We have $15 tickets for this match still available," McIntosh said. "We will have $15 tickets still available at every match at our box office."

The process for getting $15 tickets is the same as last year. Those tickets will be available for purchase at the box office two weeks before each home match.

Will the upper bowl be open for regular home games?

"There will be a couple of select matches where we open it up, but for the majority of matches, we will be lower bowl," McIntosh said.

Of course, Saturday's season opener is going to have an open upper deck. The only other times that Charlotte FC will open the upper level is for specialty matches.

Charlotte FC unveiled the club's new "Crown Jewel" community kit, which features this purple jersey representing the Queen City, but will it be worn in the first game?

"We will be wearing our primaries," McIntosh said. "You have to start the season in that blue at home."

McIntosh said it would be worn periodically throughout the season.

It's a tradition like no other, where the crowd sings the national anthem at the beginning of the game. This happened at the inaugural game when the singer's mic cut off, and the crowd took over. It's a ritual that carried on throughout the season.

Can we expect to see it again in 2023?

Yes, expect to hear that same patriotic spirit from the crowd this year.

"That one is special to us, obviously, because no one intended it to be a moment but was excited for it to carry on," McIntosh said.

Doors will open Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and kickoff will start at 7:30 p.m.

