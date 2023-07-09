VERIFY: CMPD badges don't have numbers on them, department says

An Instagram video claims to show a lost Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police badge, but some users questioned its legitimacy because it doesn't have a badge number.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A post circulating on Instagram shows a person holding what looks like a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police badge but it doesn't have a badge number on it.

In the video, the person holding the badge questioned if it was real because there is no badge number. The poster claims an officer lost their badge while chasing a suspect. The comments on the post include numerous people asking if the badge is real with skeptics questioning the legitimacy because it doesn't have a badge number.

The VERIFY team did some research on this to find out more about CMPD badges.

THE QUESTION

Does CMPD have a badge number imprinted on the badge itself?

THE ANSWER

No, CMPD does not have numbers imprinted on the badge itself.

OUR SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

The badge in the video says "officer" and shows the police department logo and the state "N.C."

In an email, CMPD told VERIFY:

"Our badges do not have numbers on them. Just rank."

After some research, WCNC Charlotte found that many departments in North Carolina, including Charlotte and Durham, do not show numbers on their badges.

What happens if an officer loses a badge? According to CMPD Policy, that officer must report it to their supervisor and operations command. The supervisor will investigate the loss of equipment and prepare a written report plus a recommendation to replace it.

If the investigation determines the employee was negligent in losing the badge, that officer might be required to reimburse the department.

The best thing to do if you find a police badge is to turn it into the police department it came from.

