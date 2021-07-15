VERIFY: Yes, CMS is expanding the availability of virtual learning

Elementary students and middle school students third through eighth grade can now participate in the program.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have a child in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and want to sign up for remote learning, you only have a few days left.

A lot of parents are asking us whether districts will be offering a virtual learning option for students. With school starting next month, we are looking into how CMS plans to teach kids whose parents are reluctant to put them back in the classroom.

THE QUESTION

Is CMS expanding the availability of virtual learning?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, CMS is expanding the availability of virtual learning. Elementary students and middle school students third through eighth grade can now participate in the program.

WHAT WE FOUND

For the first time, CMS is offering virtual learning options for elementary students third through fifth grade and middle school students sixth through eighth grade. CMS has provided virtual learning for high school students in the past, which will continue this year.

"There defiantly is a need we have different types of students and families who asked for remote learning," Hall said.

This is not a typical homeschool option. Students who are in the program will use the CMS curriculum and will also be allowed to partake in extra-curricular activities with their home base schools.

"Students will be assigned to a teacher just as they would be in a traditional classroom, and they will work through the day throughout their particular subjects," Hall said.

The program will also follow the CMS regular calendar year, which starts on Aug. 25 and ends on June 11.

"We are asking for a semester-long commitment because staff would be designated to this particular school and staffing is based on how many students are at a particular school," Hall said.

According to Hall, they have more than 400 students signed up for the program. Parents have until July 18 to register for virtual learning.

Thursday night at 6 p.m., CMS hosted a Zoom meeting for parents that have questions about the virtual learning program. Click here for the Zoom meeting link.