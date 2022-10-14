VERIFY: COVID-19, flu and RSV are circulating; doctors say it's possible to catch more than one at once

Doctors say it isn't common, but it is possible to have multiple infections at the same time. Here's what that can do to the body.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid an already active flu season, an earlier-than-expected RSV season, and the possibility of COVID-19 activity heightening headed into winter, doctors are warning people to take precautions against these circulating viruses.

The latest CDC flu tracker map shows North Carolina in low-to-moderate flu activity and South Carolina in moderate activity. However, the Palmetto State has already reported its first flu-related death of the season.

Doctors also say the southern hemisphere just experienced a tough flu season -- the worst in five years -- a possible foreshadowing of what could be on the horizon for the U.S. and other northern hemisphere nations this winter.

Health officials recommend people get their flu shots, preferably before the end of October to get ahead of the peak of the season, and get the updated COVID-19 booster to combat the most dominant variant circulating.

The Question

Can you get multiple viruses at once?

The Sources

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. David Priest, infectious disease specialist and SVP & Chief Safety, Quality & Epidemiology Officer at Novant Health

The Answer

Yes, it is possible to catch multiple viruses at the same time. However, doctors say it is rare.

Priest said research shows outcomes are worse in those with more than one infection.

"They did worse," Priest said. "They were more likely to be in the ICU, more likely to be put on a ventilator, more likely to die. So, just speaks to these viruses that get into your airways, that cause a lot of inflammation, and when you have inflammation, tissue doesn't function as well."

Priest said since symptoms for these respiratory viruses can overlap, getting a test can help shed light on what infections are present and the treatment going forward.

"When when hospitals do viral testing, they often do a big panel of genetic testing, and with a lot of different viruses in the panels with one swab," Priest said. "They would know from those tests that you have two, which it would then, I think, raise the antenna that this could be serious."

