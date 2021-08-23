VERIFY: Yes, there will be contact tracing in North Carolina schools

According to the North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, school districts will work with their local health department for tracing contacts for COVID-19 exposure.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As North Carolina students gear up to return to the classroom full time, many districts across the state have mask mandates and social distancing protocols in place.

But what happens if someone is exposed to COVID-19 at school? Many parents have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team asking about contact tracing and if they will be notified about possible coronavirus exposure at school.

THE QUESTION

Will there be contract tracing in North Carolina schools?

SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, according to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, North Carolina schools will work with local health departments for contact tracing.

WHAT WE FOUND

Mecklenburg County Public Health said it will be working closely with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to ensure contact tracing for any confirmed positive cases on campus. So what does that look like?

The health department said school administrators and educators will provide information about close contacts according to guidelines established by the state's Department of Health and Human Services. The health department has a special COVID-19 school team made up of nurses and case investigators who will then work with school officials to complete contact tracing.

Schools could use that to send a letter home to parents if their child is in close contact with a person with COVID-19.

Schools can also draft their own letter or email, call parents, or post on their COVID-19 dashboard.

