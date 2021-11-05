VERIFY: Answering your questions about the COVID vaccine and children

The CDC reports more than 3.8 million children have tested positive for COVID-19. That's about 14% of all coronavirus cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are a lot of questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines and kids. Studies show a lot of parents are hesitant about getting their child vaccinated.

WCNC Charlotte is verifying claims about this shot in kids that viewers have texted in or let commented on our social media pages.

FIRST QUESTION

A comment on the WCNC Charlotte Facebook page read: "children aren't all that vulnerable to the virus."

THE ANSWER

Our sources for this comment are the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

According to the AAP, more than 3.8 million kids have tested positive for COVID-19 during this pandemic. That's about 14% of all COVID-19 cases.

The CDC has also reported more than 3,000 cases of MIS-C, which is short for multi-system inflammatory syndrome, that's been found in children linked to COVID-19.

So this first claim is false. Kids are vulnerable to COVID-19.

SECOND QUESTION

William texted WCNC Charlotte this question, "I don't mean to sound rude or insensitive, but I'm nervous about getting my 14-year-old daughter vaccinated. Do we really need to vaccinate children?"

THE ANSWER

This is a question a lot of parents are probably struggling with. Our sources to find the answer are Pfizer's data and Dr. John Torres.

Dr. Torres says it's more about the big picture. "Now, you have to remember when children get the vaccine, we're not just protecting the children, but we're also protecting parents and the community as well," Dr. Torres said.

Just to reiterate, Pfizer's data shows it's 100% effective in preventing COVID-19. WCNC Charlotte can verify, it is beneficial to get kids vaccinated.

THIRD QUESTION

Mindy texted WCNC Charlotte asking, "will kids get the same side effects as adults?"

THE ANSWER

Our sources to verify this are the FDA and Pfizer.

Clinical trial data shows that 12- to 15-year-olds did experience similar side effects. According to the FDA, the most reported side effects were a sore arm, fatigue, and headache.

We can verify in clinical trials, adolescents experienced similar side effects.

Remember they're just temporary, and a sign the immune system is doing its job.

