Using your dishwasher is 'more efficient and beneficial' than washing by hand, plumber says

Running the dishwasher saves you time, but it can also save on water and keep your water bill low, experts say. Here's how much you can save.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation keeping the cost of pretty much everything high, everyone is looking for ways to save.

Some people are asking about claims they've seen online about saving money on their water bill before they follow that advice. You might have seen the commercial on TV that claims running your dishwasher every day can save on water.

THE QUESTION

Does running your dishwasher every day help save water?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, running the dishwasher is more efficient than washing dishes by hand.

WHAT WE FOUND

WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team went straight to the city of Charlotte for the answer. In an email, Charlotte Water said it depends on if it's a newer, more efficient appliance and how full the dishwasher is. They said a plumber would have a better answer, which is where Geiger made it clear.

"It is much more efficient and beneficial to use the dishwasher," she said.

On All About The Pipes' website, it also states the dishwasher uses half the water you would have used handwashing your dishes.

"An average of 20 to 30 gallons per hand wash for a load of dishes versus most of the efficient dishwashers using between 3 and 5 gallons," Geiger said.

Geiger says an average faucet, if you leave it running, can drain 2 gallons per minute, so even if your dishwasher isn't full, she said it's still a better option and more sanitary.

"It uses much higher temperatures and you're not using sponges that harbor bacteria," Geiger said.